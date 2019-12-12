NAL releases 2020 schedule

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira native Mike Weaver is still kicking big.

Weaver, who was an all-league pick in the National Arena Football League (NAFL) in 2019, now knows who his team will play in the upcoming season. The Massachusetts Pirates will host Orlando on April 11th to kickoff the year.

Mike was named special teams player of the week in the league multiple times for the Pirates, who made the playoffs this past season. In his first season of professional football, Weaver led the league in scoring with 8.9 PPG after going 5-for-11 on field goals and connecting on 54 extra points.

Weaver is a two-time All-ACC selection out of Wake Forest University and was listed as a top free agent on NFL.com out of college two years ago. Mike is the all-time single-season points leader in Wake Forest history with 115. He also is the all-time leader in field goal percentage (.764) by connecting on 68 of 89 field goals in his career at Wake Forest.

A full schedule for the Pirates is below, as released by the league on Tuesday.