ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The roar is coming back to Watkins Glen International next summer.

The 2023 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series schedule was revealed and the sport will make its return to WGI on Sunday, August 20. The race will again be later in the month this year after a successful run last month seeing Kyle Larson take home the checkered flag.

NASCAR at The Glen will serve as the playoff setup penultimate race of the regular season. Also of major note, the Xfinity Series returns race returns Saturday, August 19 which is preceded by Friday’s ARCA Menards Series race August 18. It marks the 29th time the Xfinity Series will compete at The Glen and the third-straight year at WGI for the ARCA Menards Series.

NASCAR has run consistently since 1986 at Watkins Glen with the exception of the 2020 season which was canceled amid the pandemic. The 2022 race was the eighth consecutive grandstand sellout for NASCAR at WGI. Close to 100,000 fans were expected thanks to the camping grounds, grandstands, and other notable seating.

“There was an unbelievable energy and buzz around the Go Bowling at The Glen race this year as drivers were desperate to preserve their championship hopes,” said Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup. “Our fans were treated to intense racing and will get more of the same as The Glen will once again be the lead-in to the regular season finale in Daytona.”

18 Sports is your home for complete NASCAR coverage at Watkins Glen International. In case you missed this year’s special preview show and Blitz program recapping race weekend, you can re-watch both at the following links below.