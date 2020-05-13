NASCAR driver’s iRacing success leads to additional sponsorship

Breaking News
by: Will Kunkel

There have been some silver linings to NASCAR being shut down during this pandemic.

Timmy Hill’s story may be at the top of that list. Hill was masterful during iRacing. He won at virtual Texas Motor Speedway and finished in the top three in every race except virtual Talladega (11th).

For his efforts one of his sponsors, RoofClaim.com, stepped up their sponsorship which will allow Hill to race on new tires in Darlington.

Yes, Hill’s team could not afford new tires during pit stops. That now changes thanks to his iRacing success.

