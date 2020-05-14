NASCAR has opportunity to pave the way for major sports

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The roar is coming back this Sunday.

NASCAR will return for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak when action resumes on their schedule this Sunday at Darlington. It will mark the first of four races in two weeks on the circuit.

Watkins Glen International, voted NASCAR’s best track by USA Today in multiple years, is thrilled to be a part of getting the circuit back to the forefront of major competitive sports. Track President, Michael Printup, shares with us his words on what the significance of being the first major sport can do for NASCAR and the responsibility that comes with it.

Although fans cannot attend races for the month of May, Printup tells 18 Sports that NASCAR will do everything possible to make sure the safety of everyone involved is paramount.

NASCAR week at WGI is on the schedule with the Go Bowling at The Glen August 13-16. Printup notes that the track and race will be under the guidance of the state and Governor Andrew Cuomo’s decision to hold major public events..