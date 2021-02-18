NASCAR legend Geoff Bodine remembers Earnhardt on 20th anniversary of his death

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung native and NASCAR legend Geoff Bodine reflects on one of his all-time greatest rivals.

Bodine, who grew up in the sport of racing through his family’s ownership of the Chemung Speedrome, went on to stardom in NASCAR in the 1980’s and 90’s. During that time Bodine was the Winston Cup Series Rookie of The Year in 1982, won the Daytona 500 in 1986, and helped usher in the return of NASCAR to his home regional track of Watkins Glen International that same year.

Bodine was eventually named one of NASCAR’s Top 50 Greatest Drivers ever. But, his rivalry with the late-great Dale Earnhardt is no secret.

Earnhardt went on to become the benchmark in the sport winning a record seven (tied) overall Winston Cup Series Championships. Bodine and Earnhardt would trade paint on the pavement for years and their rivalry even sparked the concept for scenes in the classic film, “Days of Thunder.”

Sadly, Earnhardt tragically died in a crash at Daytona on February 18, 2001. He was just 49. Now, 20 years to the day after his passing, Bodine takes a moment with 18 Sports to discuss the life, legacy, and competitive spirit Earnhardt brought to the track every single day.