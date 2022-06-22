WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Believe it or not, NASCAR at Watkins Glen International is just 60 days away, here are some things to look forward to from the upcoming event.

Race weekend is set to begin on August 17th with the capstone NASCAR race happening on August 21st. This marks the latest NASCAR race ever to be held at the track in August, with last year’s race happening on August 8th.

This year’s event is using Go Bowling as a title sponsor for the fifth year in a row, giving fans great opportunities inside the track to get great deals and have an in-depth fan experience.

The track provides numerous packages for guests to utilize and partake in that’ll best fit their budget.

On Friday, August, 19, the ARCA Menards stock car series will start at 6 p.m. to get a whole weekend of races started. Then Saturday, things amp up with the NASCAR Xfinity Series, starting at 3 p.m., then finally, Sunday’s Go Bowling At The Glen Cup Series race finishes the weekend with a start time of 3 p.m.

Every year, thousands flock to Watkins Glen International to experience one of NASCAR’s most iconic raceways held right here in the Southern Tier. Last year’s race winner, Kyle Larson, will be back to defend his title at the track in yet another thrilling race at WGI.

If you’re looking to find more information about the track or to purchase tickets to the race, you can do so by visiting the racetrack’s website.