DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — Watkins Glen International has been a beloved course for decades by fans and drivers alike.

With an incredible history of racing, the town and track attract tens of thousands of people every year when NASCAR comes around every August.

Over the years the track has seen all kinds of winners, some winning just once, and others winning three years in a row and more. Here is a list of the Nascar Cup Winners starting back in 1986 up to the present day, courtesy of the motor racing network and NASCAR.

1986 – Tim Richmond

Richmond took 1st in The Budweiser at The Glen after starting the race in 1st place.

1987 – Rusty Wallace

Wallace took 1st in The Budweiser at The Glen after starting the race in 2nd place.

1988 – Ricky Rudd

Rudd took 1st in The Budweiser at The Glen after starting the race in 6th place.

1989 – Rusty Wallace

Photo of Rusty Wallace at Watkins Glen in 2003. (Photo by M. David Leeds/Getty Images)

For his second time, Wallace took 1st in The Budweiser at The Glen after winning back in 1987, this time starting back in 13th at the start of the race.

1990 – Ricky Rudd

Rudd won his second race at The Glen under a new race named titled Budweiser at The Glen. Rudd started the race in 12th.

1991 – Ernie Irvan

Irvan won Budweiser at The Glen for the first time in 1991 and would be his only time at The Glen, Irvan started the race in 3rd.

1992 – Kyle Petty

Photo of Kyle Petty at Watkins Glen in 2003 (Photo by M. David Leeds/Getty Images)

Son of Richard Petty, Kyle won Budweiser at The Glen after starting the race in 2nd place. Kyle is the only Petty to win at The Glen as Richard never managed to take 1st at the road course.

1993 – Mark Martin

Martin takes his first victory at Budweiser at The Glen after starting 1st in the race, this will be his first of three races in a row that he wins.

1994 – Mark Martin

1993 was the last year for Budweiser at The Glen, as the name was changed to The Bud at The Glen. The name for the race changed but the winner stayed the same as Mark Martin won for the second year in a row after once again starting first in the race.

1995 – Mark Martin

Martin took his third straight win at The Bud at The Glen in 1995 after starting 1st place for the third year in a row.

1996 – Geoffrey Bodine

A photo of Geoffrey Bodine in his car at Watkins Glen in 1997. Mandatory Credit: Craig Jones /Allsport

Fans saw a change in champions in 1996 with a local face in Geoffrey Bodine. Originally from Chemung, N.Y., Bodine took first in The Bud at The Glen after starting 13th in the race.

1997 – Jeff Gordon

Photo of Jeff Gordon winning his trophy at Watkins Glen International. Mandatory Credit: Craig Jones /Allsport

Jeff Gordon earned a reputation for himself at The Glen, winning four times throughout his career, with the first happening in 1997 in The Bud at The Glen. Gordon started the race in the 13th position.

1998 – Jeff Gordon

Gordon stepped things up the next year winning back-to-back races at The Glen, this time starting the race up in the 1st place position.

1999 – Jeff Gordon

Jeff Gordon for the third straight year took the checkered flag at The Glen in the Frontier at The Glen. Over a decade of sponsorships from Budweiser, the name was finally changed, with 1999 being the only time Frontier at The Glen was used.

2000 – Steve Park

Park took first place at Global Crossing at The Glen, a name that would only be used for two years. Park has a record of being the furthest driver back to win at The Glen, with a starting position of 18th.

2001 – Jeff Gordon

Gordon didn’t stay out of Victory Lane at The Glen for very long as he was back in 2001 to win Global Crossing at The Glen. At the time of his victory, Gordon was the driver to win the most at the track since the continuation started in 1986.

2002 – Tony Stewart

Photo of Tony Stewart during the race at The Glen in 2002. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

The Glen took on a new sponsor in 2002, as well as, a new champion. Tony Steward finished 1st in the Sirius Satellite Radio at The Glen after starting the race in 3rd place.

2003- Robby Gordon

Gordon, not to be mixed up with Jeff, finished 1st in the Sirius Satellite Radio at The Glen in 2003 after starting the race in 14th.

2004 – Tony Stewart

A photo of Tony Steward in victory lane after winning at The Glen in 2004. (Photo By Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images)

It didn’t take long for Tony Stewart to be back winning at The Glen as he took first in 2004 for the renamed Sirius at The Glen, after starting the race in 4th.

2005- Tony Stewart

2005 was a better year for Tony at The Glen as he took 1st place after starting the race in 1st, this cemented Stewart’s third win in four years at Watkins Glen.

2006 – Kevin Harvick

Photo of Kevin Harvick in victory lane at Watkins Glen in 2006. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images for NASCAR)

Harvick took on victory lane in the AMD at The Glen. It would be the only time the race would be sponsored by AMD. Harvick won the race after starting it back in the 7th position.

2007 – Tony Stewart

2007 brought another sponsor to The Glen but brought back a familiar winner. Tony Stewart won the Centurian Boats at The Glen after starting the race in 5th.

2008 – Kyle Bush

Bush took first in the Centurian Boats at The Glen, this would be the last time this sponsor was used for the race. Bush won the race after taking pole position in qualifier laps, putting him at the front.

2009 – Tony Stewart

Tony Stewart (R), driver of the #14 Old Spice Chevrolet, poses in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Heluva Good! Sour Cream Dips at Watkins Glen International on August 10, 2009 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The rapid sponsor changes continued in 2009 as Heluva Good! Sour Cream Dips at The Glen became the official sponsor for the race. Following a familiar theme, the race name was new, but the driver that won was no stranger. Tony Steward took first after taking 13th to start the race. With this win in 2009, Stewart became the only NASCAR driver with five wins at The Glen, with him still holding that record to this day.

2010 – Juan Pablo Montoya

Heluva Good! Sour Cream Dips at The Glen returned for its second year as Montoya took first for the one and only time at The Glen. Montoya had started the race back in 3rd place.

2011 – Marcus Ambrose

Ambrose won the Heluva Good! Sour Cream Dips at The Glen after starting the race in 3rd place, this was the last time Heluva Good! would sponsor the race.

2012 – Marcus Ambrose

Ambrose wins two years in a row at The Glen, this time at the Finger Lakes 355, a placeholder for a new sponsor that appears in 2013. Ambros had started the race back in 5th place.

2013 – Kyle Bush

Kyle Bush in Victory Lane after winning the Cheez-It 355 at The Glen. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Bush reappears in Victory Lane at the Cheez-It 355 at The Glen after starting back in 5th place.

2014 – AJ Allmendinger

Allmendinger wins his only Watkins Glen International race in another year of the Cheez-It 355 at The Glen in 2014. Allmendinger won after starting the race in 6th place.

2015 – Joey Logano

Logano won at WGI at the Cheez-It 355 for the only time in 2015 after starting the race in 16th place, the furthest back since Steward started in 13th and won in 2009.

2016 – Denny Hamlin

Hamlin finished first in the Cheez-It 355 after starting the race in 6th. This would be the last time that Cheez-It sponsored a race at The Glen.

2017 – Martin Truex Jr.

Martin Truex Jr. seen posing with his trophy after winning the I Love New York 355 at The Glen. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Truex Jr. finished first at the I Love New York 355 at The Glen after starting the race in 3rd place. This would be the only time Truex Jr. takes first at The Glen, and it would be the only time I Love New York is used as the naming sponsor at the track.

2018 – Chase Elliott

Elliott won the Go Bowling at The Glen for the first time in 2018 as it was the first time Go Bowlin was used as the naming sponsor for the race. Elliott won after starting the race in 3rd place.

2019 – Chase Elliott

Elliott was back in Victory Lane for the Go Bowling at The Glen for the second year in a row after qualifying better and starting the race in 1st place.

2020 – No race due to COVID-19

2021 – Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson celebrates after winning the Go Bowling at The Glen. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

After a break caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic, Kyle Larson took a trip to Victory Lane making it his first at The Glen for the Go Bowling at The Glen.

2022 – ???

Who will take a trip to Victory Lane in this year’s Go Bowling at The Glen? Find out on Sunday, August 21st, with race time set for 3 p.m.