DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — After months of searching, the hunt is over as NASCAR announced Friday a new president of Watkins Glen International.

According to a release sent out by NASCAR on Friday, Dec. 8, Dawn Burlew, a resident of the Southern Tier, is set to become the track’s first woman president following the retirement of former president Michael Printup in May.

Burlew was born in Elmira and graduated from Horseheads High School in 1982 before attending Cazenovia College and Keuka College and working for Corning Inc. for 40 years.

According to NASCAR, Burlew has connections to the motor racing industry by serving as a member of the governing council of the International Motor Racing Research Center in Watkins Glen.

Burlew said that she is proud to represent the region by taking on the role of president of WGI and that her personal and professional lives have brought her to the track.

“My personal and professional lives have often brought me to The Glen,” Burlew said, “including when Corning was involved with the ownership of the track,” she said. “I have a tool chest of skills that I know will be beneficial to WGI and NASCAR, allowing me to contribute to the team from day one,” she said.

Burlew is expected to begin her new responsibilities at WGI beginning January 3, 2024.