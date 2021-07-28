NASCAR’s Ryan Preece to compete at Chemung Speedrome

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A NASCAR name is coming to the Chemung Speedrome next weekend.

Ryan Preece, a NASCAR Cup Series driver who will compete at The Go Bowling at The Glen, will first make a stop in Chemung on Saturday, August 7. Preece will run in the Big Rod Spalding Classic modified series at the speedrome, just one night before competing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen.

Preece, who drives the number 37 Kroger NASCAR, has three top 10 finishes this year on the circuit. Ryan is a Whelen Modified Series Champion in 2013 who also won in New Hampshire at the last race on the circuit earlier this month. He will no doubt look to wow fans in Chemung next weekend.

Preece’s best finish at The Glen was a fourth place nod in the 2018 Zippo 200. 18 Sports will have you covered for all things NASCAR at Watkins Glen throughout the week.

Don’t miss our special show, The Glen All-Access NASCAR, Friday, August 6 at 7 pm previewing race weekend on WETM-TV.