New Cornell Wrestling podcast – The Dean’s List aims to inspire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a tough ending that many will never forget.

The 2020 NCAA Wrestling season came to a fast end due to the coronavirus outbreak. That left Cornell seniors vying for top finishes in the program without an opportunity to compete. A new podcast, “The Dean’s List” put together by two-time NCAA Champion and current Cornell assistant coach, Gabe Dean, aims to discuss the heartbreak and the triumph in the sport.

Beyond the mat, though, this new show is a perfect blend of sport and life as many can utilize something from it by listening. Senior wrestler, Chas Tucker, finished the season (32-0) and ranked in the top five in the country at 133-pounds. Dean had Tucker on show, along with fellow seniors Noah Baughman and Brandon Womack, discussing the reality of battling back from tough setbacks in their respective careers.

Watch a quick preview of the segment as we begin our sports reports from home in an effort to utilize social distancing. The full podcast and other episodes can be found here https://www.thedeanslisttalkshow.com/ or on ITunes.