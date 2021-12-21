New Corvette winner announced in Watkins Glen

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a day to remember for one Watkins Glen racing fan.

On Tuesday, one lucky fan received the phone call of a lifetime. The International Motor Racing Research Center (IMRRC), based in Watkins Glen, held its annual car giveaway sweepstakes. The winning ticket was Robert Hughes from Long Beach, New York. With the victory, Hughes can either take the car or a cash prize.

The car is more than just a car. The 2021 Corvette Stingray Convertible Z51, valued for over $50,000. 18 Sports was there for the winning call with IMRRC Executive Director, Mark Steigerwald. Check out the full story and video from Tuesday.

Over 375,000 tickets were sold while generating $450,000 for the research center. The IMRRC is a non-profit chartered 501(c)3 organization dedicated to preserving the rich history of motorsports. It’s primary facility is located in the heart of Watkins Glen, just miles away from the world’s most famous road course, Watkins Glen International.