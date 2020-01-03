New Elmira College wrestling program starting strong

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The newest coach at Elmira College is ready to make an impact.

Ian Clark, who was hired a few weeks ago to serve as the head coach for Elmira College’s first-ever wrestling program, took a few moments to discuss the potential of the new team. Clark, who is from upstate New York near Thousand Islands, has plenty of state and regional connections.

A former assistant coach at SUNY Oswego from 2012 to 2016, Clark was also an assistant at Wilmington College in Ohio. Clark’s coaching career began at SUNY Cortland, the same school he wrestled at the collegiate level.

Now, he’s on the recruiting trail to bring in some of the region’s best to Elmira. New York’ Section IV athletic conference and Pennsylvania’s Northern Tier League (NTL) provide a strong nucleus of wrestlers who can compete and win at the next level.

Clark tells 18 Sports what a potential wrestler can expect by coming to Elmira and how they can be a part of a new & exciting future.

Elmira College is also looking to fill its head coaching vacancy for the new women’s wrestling program. The coaching search is close to completion and the school should be releasing that information soon.

Wrestling begins next season for Elmira College ushering in a new tradition for the sport.