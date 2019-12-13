New Elmira horseshoe complex almost a reality

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s been a big process, but one worth waiting for.

The first-ever McKinnon Park horseshoe complex broke ground last year and it’s getting closer to being finished. In February, work will continue on the complex and the desired plan is to have it completed by this summer.

On Thursday, world champion horseshoe player and Horseheads native, Dave Reynolds, tells 18 Sports about the updates regarding the first major sports complex of its kind to hit the city. Reynolds explains that it’s the support of the entire area and state that’s making this dream a reality.

Already, talks are being conducted with the professional tour and national and regional championships to be played at the complex in the future. Major tournaments and events will help draw people to the complex and to area businesses and hotels.

18 Sports gives you an update on the future of the horseshoe complex. A timeline of events is listed below since the idea of the new sports facility.