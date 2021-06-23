New sports collectible store hits Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – There’s a new sports collectibles store on the block.

Tailgaters Anonymous opened its doors to customers seeking the very best in sports merchandise. From autographed jerseys, cards, signed helmets and more the store is looking to bring back and create new memories for collectors in the region. Located at 2074 College Avenue in Elmira Heights, across from Edison High School, the business hours will be Monday through Friday 10 am to 5 pm.

The store will also be a major supplier for area dart players with special equipment and hard-to-find items. Plus, Tailgaters Anonymous will sell custom corn hole game boards and specialty playing equipment.

In an effort to work with local businesses, Tailgaters Anonymous is also offering a business card sharing system to help area merchants spread the word on their respective stores.

18 Sports stopped by the shop to get a first-hand look at the newest collectible store in the area. Check out what you can find and more at Tailgaters Anonymous.