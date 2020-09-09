New York high-risk sports pushed to spring 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Fall high school sports in New York faces a major announcement.

Our affiliate, WSYR-TV in Syracuse first reported that the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) will make a formal announcement at 8 PM Wednesday night postponing the start of high-risk sports. Those sports include football, volleyball, and cheerleading until Spring 2021.

WSYR-TV Sports Director, Steve Infanti, shared this information via Twitter on Wednesday night:

The decision comes after months of debate on whether New York State will have high school sports at all or partially during the pandemic. A full release from the NYSPHSAA is below detailing more about their overall decision.

