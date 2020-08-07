New York high school sports update – what’s next?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Schools can reopen safely this Fall in New York, but what about high school sports?

As Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday, each respective school district throughout the state will have the ability to open up instruction for students if done with precaution. A few weeks ago, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) stated that sports could not begin until September 21st due to the virus.

WETM-TV Sports received a message from NYSPHSAA communications director, Chris Watson, updating us on if the seasonal sports plan remains in place after the Governor’s decision. A full statement is below.

As of press time, September 21 is still the target date for a return to high school sports in New York. But, regional and state championships will not be played this Fall, a decision that is final by the athletic association. Stay with WETM-TV Sports for updates as they develop.

An open dialogue between the Governor’s office and the NYSPHSAA will be utilized as both entities try to move forward for the best solution for high school athletics in the state.