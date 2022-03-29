(WETM) — It is official. The Buffalo Bills will have a new home.

On Mar. 28, the Buffalo Bills came to an agreement with New York State and Erie County for a new $1.4 billion stadium. It also includes a 30-year lease, keeping the Bills in Erie County into the mid 2050s.

According to the NFL, the announcement came as the Bills’ stadium proposal was approved at the NFL’s owners meetings in Florida. Owners also approved granting the Bills what’s called a $200 million G4 loan to go toward construction costs.

Under the G4 program rules, Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula are required to at least match the loan.

The NFL’s $200 million contribution was already factored in as part of the funding package.

The total funding for the $1.4 billion stadium is as follows:

New York State: $600 million

Erie County: $250 million

NFL and Buffalo Bills: $550 million

The new stadium is projected to be the largest public stadium subsidy in history. Some lawmakers have mixed reactions.

Republican Senator Tom O’Mara, 58th Senate District, said it is great for the Buffalo area and he supports the Bills. However, he has concerns.

“This is $600 million,” said Sen. O’Mara. “What was tossed out there today is more than a third of the cost of the stadium. That just doesn’t make sense to me. I’m just very concerned about the excess we are talking about to help, frankly, a multi-billionaire support his personally owned facility.”

Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, Assembly District 132 (R,C,I – Corning), agrees with O’Mara’s mentality.

“Obviously, we want to keep the Bills in New York,” said Assemblyman Palmesano. “I don’t think there’s anyone who wouldn’t want to do that. But, you really have to check the balance of how much is going from the taxpayers to fund these programs. That’s why I personally have never been a strong proponent of it, but we knew that was heading in that direction. That was never really a secret to anyone.”

According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, the official groundbreaking for the new stadium is scheduled for the spring of 2023 with a targeted completion date of 2026.