New York releases guidance for fans in local sports arenas

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Fans of the Elmira Pioneers, Elmira Enforcers, and other local teams could soon be back in the stands.

On Thursday Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that indoor sports venues with a capacity of 1,500 people can have 10% capacity starting April 1. Outdoor sports venues with a capacity of 2,500+ can have up to 20%.

Fans who attend games must have proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

First Arena has 3748 seats with a capacity of 5,000 and Dunn Field has a capacity of 4,000 people.

The Pioneers are currently scheduled to start their season at home on June 3 against Batavia. The team did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The Enforcers are currently in the middle of their third season with a 6-4 record. The team is currently on a road trip and is scheduled to return to First Arena on April 2 against the Port Huron Prowlers.

CAN-USA tells 18 News they are currently waiting for guidance from the Chemung County Health Department regarding having fans back in the stands.

