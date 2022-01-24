New York State Championship coming to Horseheads BMX venue

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the state’s top racing events is coming to Horseheads.

The sport of BMX continues to surge in numbers throughout the region. This September, the BMX track at the Horseheads Holding Point complex will host the state’s top race. The New York State Championship will be held at the Horseheads venue and is expecting 400 to 500 riders of all age groups.

The exact date will be revealed in the coming weeks for the state race along with the state qualifier in May at the Holding Point. The Horseheads track is sanctioned by USA BMX and is currently ranked fourth in the northeast region as one of the best tracks for overall performance.

Track operators Gary and Sarah Bleil spoke with 18 Sports on Monday discussing the impact this major race will have for the Twin Tiers. Both economically as well as for growing the sport. For years, the state race has been held on Long Island and getting it in Horseheads is truly special.

“It’s a big deal for us because it’s not just the type of event that gets rotated around,” Sarah Bleil said. “When we started seven years ago we were ranked at the very bottom of the New York State tracks, and we’ve been clawing our way to the top,” added Bleil.

A major part of being ranked fourth in the region is thanks largely in part to the dedicated parents and families who love the sport.

“We’ve been lucky to have found an amazing group of parent volunteers at the track with similar goals and seeing the track grow and succeed.”

To learn more about Horseheads BMX, you can find them on their Facebook page.