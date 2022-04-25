VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Kenna Newman is just playing her game.

In doing so, the junior attacker for Binghamton University women’s lacrosse is having her best season for the Bearcats. Newman has now scored a goal in nine consecutive games giving her a total of 25 goals and 17 assists this year-both career-highs.

Newman scored two more goals for BU in a 15-14 tight loss to New Hampshire at home Saturday.

In her nine-game goals scored run, Newman has secured a career-high four goals twice in games against Quinnipiac and UMBC. Kenna also scored three goals in two separate games this season for the Bearcats.

Binghamton (6-8, 1-4 AEast) wraps up their regular season Saturday at Vermont at 1 pm.

(PHOTO: Binghamton Athletics)