ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning grad Kenna Newman had a special day for Binghamton lacrosse.

Newman scored four goals and added an assist in Binghamton University’s 20-14 road win at UMBC Wednesday night. It was the sixth consecutive game that Newman has scored at least one goal or more for the Bearcats (6-5).

For the year, Newman has 20 goals and 14 assists. As a team, Binghamton’s 20 goals tied a season-high as the Bearcats also scored 20 at Bucknell in March.

Newman, a junior attacker, has started all 11 games this season. Binghamton hosts UMass-Lowell Saturday at 1 pm.