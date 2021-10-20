NFL Pro Bowler Tony Collins to speak at Mansfield University

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An NFL Pro Bowl player is coming to Mansfield University Sunday.

Penn Yan native, Tony Collins, who rose to stardom in the NFL after a solid career at running back with the New England Patriots, will be the special guest speaker at Mansfield’s Decker Gym. In conjunction with the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), Collins will speak on his book tour at 6 pm. Cost is free for students & staff and just $10 for the public.

Collins’ book, “Broken Road- Turning My Mess Into A Message” is a story on Collins’ humbling beginnings in Penn Yan to great success in college and professional football. Collins’ career endured several hard days, including compromising decisions made off of the field.

Collins, who played in Super Bowl XX for the New England Patriots, returns to his hometown each year to help kids with their football skills and most importantly, learn valuable life lessons. Collins, who battled drug and alcohol abuse throughout his career, tries to instill making the right choices at each camp.

Collins still ranks third all-time in Patriots career rushing yards and played in the 1983 NFL Pro Bowl. He scored 32 career rushing touchdowns in the NFL and played for New England, Indianapolis and Miami before retiring from the game in 1993.