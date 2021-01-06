Nick Jubilee signs to dive at Seton Hall University

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A local diving standout is going to the next big level.

Corning’s Nick Jubilee signed his letter of intent to dive at Seton Hall University for The Pirates. Jubilee, who’s set numerous pool records for the Hawks, instantly fell in love with the campus and program. The signing was held at Corning High School with social distancing measures in place for visitors and members of the media.

Jubilee carries a 94 overall average and was also the class president at Corning. He’s equally as excited to excel in the classroom as well as the pool when he majors in nursing at Seton Hall.

A former 18 Sports Athlete of The Week last year, Jubilee set the Union-Endicott pool record and then broke the Corning pool record for diving that dates back all the way to 1985. Nick also earned a place at the New York State Tournament, placing 20th overall.

Jubilee helped the Hawks earn a STAC West Championship and earned a personal Section IV Class A title. Although Jubilee has only been diving for two and a half years, he feels that the best is yet to come.

18 Sports takes you to the signing on Wednesday as Jubilee looks forward to becoming a Seton Hall diver at the D-I level.