ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning lacrosse standout continues to make his mark in the sport.

Nick Volpe, a senior attacker for the Hawks, has earned this week’s 18 Sports Athlete of the Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan. You voted on mytwintiers.com/sports and Volpe won the top honor of the week.

In a 20-6 drubbing of Owego, Volpe scored six goals and added two assists for the Hawks (5-0) who continue their unbeaten start on the year. Corning and Volpe are back in action Monday at the Elmira Express.

