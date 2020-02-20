Nikki Baker Memorial Show returns for NTW

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Northern Tier Wrestling (NTW) is ready to pull out all of the stops.

Next Sunday, March 1, the local wrestling company will pay tribute to the late Nikki Baker. A true NTW supporter and wrestling enthusiast, Baker was married to NTW wrestler, Jeff Thomas. The Nikki Baker Memorial Show will take place next Sunday at the Sayre VFW on West Lockhart Street.

The action starts at 3 pm with the doors opening at 2 pm. Tickets are going fast and for more information just visit NTW on Facebook.

Plenty of former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) talent will be on the card in honor of Baker and local wrestling. Former WWE Tag-Team Champion, Trevor Murdoch, The Patriot, Campbell native and ECW alum, HC Loc and more will bring the energy in Sayre.

18 Sports will have more on the Baker Memorial next week leading up to the show.