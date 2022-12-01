ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) — Andrew Clay talks with Neil Rudel from the Altoona Mirror, and co-host of Nittany Nation Overtime, to discuss Penn State’s 2022 season.
Penn State finished the regular season with a 10-2 record.
by: Anderley Penwell
