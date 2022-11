Heading into the final game of the regular season, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Andrew Destin (@AndrewDestin1) joined Andrew Clay to discuses the bowl landscape. Does Penn State have a route to the New Year’s Six? Would a Citrus Bowl be a better fit?

This one-on-one interview is part of Nittany Nation Gameday, a Penn State football preview show that airs across Pennsylvania, Washington DC and in parts of New York. Check your local listings.

