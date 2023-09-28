Tom Hannifan, host of State of State, stops by to discuss Penn State’s 4-0 start, and preview the Nittany Lions’ game at Northwestern. State on State is a weekly podcast with former Nittany Lion Justin King previews and recaps each Penn State game. Listen, wherever you get your podcasts.

This interview is apart of Nittany Nation Gameday, a weekly Penn State football preview show that airs across Pennsylvania and in Washington D.C. check your local listings to find on where you can get Nittany Nation Gameday.