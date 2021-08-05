1v1: CBS Sports’ Chris Hummer explores the future of college football

A new era in college football begins with Oklahoma and Texas’s departure for the Southeastern Conference.

To discuss what’s next, CBS Sports writer Chris Hummer joined me to talk about the future of the sport. Hummer and I discuss the implications of realignment and the potential of super conferences. He even names two teams he thinks the Big Ten should add to the conference.

Hummer, who lives in Austin, TX, says he was blown away by how quickly everything progressed with Texas’s and Oklahoma’s exit. He said he knows he wasn’t alone, either.

“When you think about it, Bob Bowlsby, the Big 12 commissioner and Greg Sankey the SEC commissioner are on the playoff committee together. They’d been working together in secret for 18-months to expand it, and for Greg Sankey to be doing this essentially behind Bob Bowlsby back and keeping that a secret, just adds to the intrigue. Everyone I talk to in college athletics was just absolutely shocked,” he said.