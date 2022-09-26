UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State running back Kaytron Allen was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Allen ran for 111 yards and a touchdown in Saturday’s 33-14 win over Central Michigan. Allen has yet to have a negative-yard rush in his career.

Over his first four collegiate games, Allen is averaging 6.0 yards per carry and 54.25 yards per game.

This is the third-straight week a Penn State running back has claimed the Freshman of the Week award. Nick Singleton won the previous two weeks.

The last time the Nittany Lions had two Big Ten Freshman of the Week in the same season was 2020, with Keyvone Lee and Joey Porter Jr.

Allen is tenth in the conference with three rushing scores. Penn State is the only FBS school with two freshman who have rushed for 100 yards in a game.

Penn State plays Northwestern on Saturday at 3:30 from Beaver Stadium.