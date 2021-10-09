No. 4 Penn State gets first loss at No. 3 Iowa in battle of the unbeatens

FILE – Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) passes against Indiana in the first half of their NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., in this Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, file photo. The key matchup in fourth-ranked Penn State’s showdown with No. 3 Iowa pits the Nittany Lions’ passing combo of Sean Clifford and Jahan Dotson against a defense that leads the nation with 12 interceptions.(AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)–In a game of two juggernauts BIG TEN teams, one had to come away with their first loss. Iowa cause (#) interceptions in their (#-#) victory over Penn State. Iowa now 6-0 on the year and Penn State is now 5-1.

In a game with five interceptions thrown, Penn State where redshirt Senior QB Sean Clifford threw two of them, with one of them being on the first offensive play for PSU. Clifford ended up getting crunched by an Iowa linebacker in the first half and went to the locker room and did not return to the field. It was then redshirt Sophomore Ta’Quan Roberson who came in and quarterbacked for Penn State. Roberson struggled by throwing two interceptions as well and only going for seven for 21 on passes for only 34 yards.

Junior RB Noah Cain got it started for Penn State’s offense by running the ball two yards for the first touchdown in the first quarter. Clifford actually did lead rushing on the day for Penn State with only 36 yards.

Defensively PSU had three sacks on the day. One coming from redshirt senior defensive end Arnold Ebiketie and the other is from Sophomore linebacker Curtis Jacobs. The third came from redshirt Sophomore Daequan Hardy. The defense did have an interception by senior safety Jaquan Brisker.

Offensively for Iowa, Junior QB Spencer Petras went 17 for 31 on passes and two touchdowns along with the interception by Brisker. The first touchdown came from a 9-yard pass to Senior WR Charlie Jones in the second quarter. The second was a deep bomb to Junior WR Nico Ragani who also broke a couple of tackles on his way for the score. Junior RB Tyler Goodson leads the day in rushing with 88 yards.

Penn State plays Illinois next Saturday at 12 p.m.

Iowa is at Purdue next Saturday and game time is 3:30 p.m.