WEST LAFAYETTE, In. (WTAJ) — Former Purdue quarterback Drew Brees will return to his alma mater to serve as an assistant coach for the Boilermakers in the Citrus Bowl.

“I am extremely excited to work with our team over the next few weeks as we prepare for the Citrus Bowl,” Brees said in a statement. “I see it not only as an opportunity to coach and mentor this group of young men, but represent all the former Purdue players that care so much about our program.”

Brees is considered a countable assistant under NCAA guidelines. He is able to work with student-athletes and help recruit.

Ryan Walters replaced Jeff Brohm as Purdue’s head coach, who left West Lafayette to take the head coaching job at Louisville.

“When I first heard about Drew coming back to help coach our guys for the bowl game, I was hoping the rumors were true,” said Walters. “Our players have the opportunity to learn from one of the greatest leaders in football history, a valuable experience that they will never forget. Drew taking time out of his busy schedule to coach the bowl game is a perfect example of Purdue Football being one big family, and I cannot wait to see him on the sidelines in Orlando.”

Brees is the all-time leader in the Big Ten in passing yards (11,792) and completions (1,026,) and he is second for total offensive yards (12,692,) attempts (1,678,) and tied for second in touchdowns (90.) The former Charger and Saints quarterback spent 20 years in the NFL, where he won the 2009 Super Bowl with New Orleans.