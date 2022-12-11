UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Senior safety Ji’Ayir Brown was named the Nittany Lions team MVP at the State College Quarterback Club’s annual banquet to honor the team.

Other notable awards included Joey Porter Jr. winning Most Valuable Defensive Player, while freshmen running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton won Most Valuable Offensive Player awards.

Captain’s AwardS Ji’Ayir Brown, QB Sean Clifford, DT PJ Mustipher, OL Juice Scruggs, LS Chris Stoll, LB Jonathan Sutherland
Public Service AwardDT Dvon Ellies
Developmental Squad Special Teams Player of the YearWT Jan Mahlert
Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the YearLB Keon Wylie, DE Jake Wilson
Developmental Squad Offensive Player of the YearOL Jim Fitzgerald, WR Jan Mahlert
Outstanding Run-On AwardLB Dominic DeLuca, RB Tank Smith
Dick Maginnis Memorial Award (Outstanding Offensive Lineman)OL Olu Fashanu
Reid Robinson Award (Outstanding DL)DE Adisa Isaac, DE Chop Robinson
Iron Lion (Strength & Conditioning Award)S Ji’Ayir Brown
Tim Shaw Thrive Award (Student-athlete who has overcome adversities and inspired teammates)OL Bryce Effner, DT PJ Mustipher
Bob Mitinger Memorial Award (Ultimate Teammate)TE Brenton Strange, LB Curtis Jacobs
Ridge Riley Memorial Award (Core Value Award)OL Juice Scruggs, LB Jonathan Sutherland, WR Mitchell Tinsley
Highest Academic Average (Cumulative GPA)WR Jan Mahlert
Nittany Lion Club Award (Senior with highest GPA)P Barney Amor
John Bruno Memorial Award (Outstanding Special Teams)WR Malick Meiga
Most Valuable Offensive PlayerRB Kaytron Allen, RB Nick Singleton
Most Valuable Defensive PlayerCB Joey Porter Jr.
Team Most Valuable PlayerS Ji’Ayir Brown
Lions Pride Outstanding Senior Player AwardQB Sean Clifford, DT PJ Mustipher, DE Nick Tarburton
Quarterback Club AwardS Sebastian Constantini, DT Alex Furmanek, LB Charlie Katshir, TE Grayson Kline, K Jake Pinegar, LB Cody Romano, S Jaden Seider, CB Marquis Wilson
Keystone AwardLB Abdul Carter, CB Kalen King, OL Juice Scruggs