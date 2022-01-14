Calling Baton Rouge: Cain commits to LSU

Ohio State defensive back Cameron Brown, left, tackles Penn State running back Noah Cain during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

BATON ROUGE, LA (WTAJ) — After formally announcing his transfer status Thursday afternoon in a Tweet, former Penn State running back Noah Cain wasted no time committing to his new school, LSU.

Cain, a Baton Rouge native, returns to his hometown and joins Brian Kelly’s rebuilt Tigers.

Cain ran for 350 yards in 2021, second on the team. He averaged just 3.3 yards per carry and led the team with four rushing touchdown.

In 2019, he was the first Penn State freshman with two rushing touchdowns in the season opener since 2008.

He set the Penn State freshman record with eight rushing touchdowns in 2019 and was the first freshman to run for 100 yards in back-to-back games since Saquon Barkley in 2015.

He missed most of the 2020 season with a knee injury and seemingly struggled to come back from the injury in 2021.