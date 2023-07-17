UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Forest Hills alum Adam Cecere is coming home, the Tribune Democrat confirmed the news after Cecere posted “Penn State Baseball” in his social media profiles over the weekend.

Cecere, who played for Wake Forest in the College World Series, graduated in the spring and hit the transfer portal in June.

Over the past two years the outfielder has been productive for the Demon Deacons. In 100 combined starts he’s hit .305 with 24 home runs and 89 RBI. In 2023, Cecere his .284 with 10 home runs and 37 RBI as Wake Forest made a deep run at the College World Series.

Cecere joins a Penn State baseball team led by new head coach Mike Gambino. Gambino, who previously coached Boston College in the ACC, got a firsthand look at Cecere during a three-game series against Wake Forest in May.