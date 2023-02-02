UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford was named the 2022 Brian Westbrook Regional Player of the Year.

The award is given to the best player in the Northeast Region by the Maxwell Football Club.

The 2023 Rose Bowl Offensive MVP joins Trace McSorley as the winners from Penn State.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts wont the Bert Bell Professional Player of the Year Award and head coach Nick Sirianni won the Greasy Neale Professional Coach of the Year Award, two additional awards from the Maxwell Football Club.