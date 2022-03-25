UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — When Penn State hired Manny Diaz, one of the biggest questions was, what kind of scheme would the former Miami coach run?

Penn State’s new defensive coordinator committed to a four-man front but on Monday when the team listed its roster, we got a peek inside the team’s alignment when senior safety Jonathan Sutherland was listed at linebacker, perhaps alluding to a potential three-safety alignment.

“When we kind of looked at Sutherland and kind of looked at his career, he has played his best football when he’s been closest to the ball,” said coach James Franklin Monday before the team’s first spring practice. “The bowl game, obviously, (he) had an interception, and a lot of times when he was playing safety, we were dropping him down into the box, very similar to what we did with Marcus Allen.”

Diaz ran a three-safety look at Miami, coach Franklin did the same in Vanderbilt. Franklin and didn’t bring that to Penn State, he said, because he didn’t need to.

“Obviously coming to Penn State, we were able to recruit linebackers, being LBU, at a very, very high level, so we were able to play probably a little bit more of regular personnel with three true linebackers on the field and be able to get away with it,” Franklin added.

With Ellis Brooks, Brandon Smith and Jesse Luketa heading to the NFL, Penn State finds itself lacking experience at linebacker. Sophomore Curtis Jacobs is the only Nittany Lion linebacker listed with a career start.

“I think right now, Sutherland gives us the best ability to get our best 11 guys on the field,” Franklin said, “but it also allows us to play with what I think in 2022 more times than not you want to be playing with, which is more of a DB with linebacker traits than the opposite, if that makes sense.”