UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Getting the run going in 2022 is a top priority of Penn State football as the Nittany Lions open spring practice.

“We have to get the run game going. And that’s my job as the head coach is to make sure that we do the things necessary in the off-season and during spring ball so that it can be,” said Head Coach James Franklin.

Penn State’s leading rusher in 2021, Keyvone Lee, rushed for just 530 yards and no Nittany Lion running back eclipsed the 100-yard mark in a game. Fixing the problem, Coach Franklin said, is a team effort.

“It’s also not just the offensive line and tight ends, but it’s also with our running backs ability to break tackles and make people miss,” he said. “That has to be emphasized as well so. It’s a combination of all those things factoring in together and Coach Traut(wein) and Ty Howell and Ja’Jaun Seider really taking a bigger responsibility and ownership.”

Penn State lost Noah Cain and John Lovett from the 2021 roster, but that should mean more touches for backs Devyn Ford and Caziah Holmes who saw little action in last season after combining for more than 500 yards and five touchdowns in 2020. The Nittany Lions also add Gatorade Player of the Year Nick Singleton, who rushed for a mere 2,000 yards and 41 touchdowns as a senior at Governor Mifflin.

Penn State was held below 3-yards-per-carry in 9 of 13 games last year, finishing 13th in the Big Ten in rushing yards-per-game. Coach Franklin admitted Monday, Mike Yurchich’s first season didn’t meet expectations.

“I kind of think that if we can get the run game going, we will. I think that’s going to make us much more explosive in our play-action pass and our RPO game,” he said.

Monday’s practice was the first of 15 allotted spring practices before the team’s April 23rd spring game.