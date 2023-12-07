WTAJ — Former Penn State and long-time NFL kicker Robbie Gould is calling it a career.

On Thursday, the 41-year-old announced on Instagram that “All good things must come to an end” and that after 18 years in the NFL he was retiring.

Gould, who was born in Lock Haven, PA, was with the Nittany Lions from 2001 to 2004 after joining the team as a walk-on. During his time at Penn State, he went 115-for-121 on extra points and 39-for-61 on field goals. In 2002, after beating the Wisconsin Badgers 34-31, Gould was named the Big Ten Specialist of the Week.

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 28: Robbie Gould #4 of Penn State is lifted up by teammate Sean McHugh #42 after Gould hit an extra point to send the game against Iowa into overtime on September 28, 2002 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. Iowa defeated Penn State in overtime 42-35. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Following his time at Penn State, Gould went undrafted but received a contract to join the New England Patriots during the offseason. Gould’s career began beside future Hall of Fame Kicker and the all-time leading scorer in NFL history, Adam Vinatieri.

Following his short time in New England, Gould went to Baltimore and spent time with the Ravens. Gould said in an interview he was a “sponge” and just was taking in every bit of knowledge that he could.

Gould returned to Lock Haven after being released by the Ravens, believing his NFL dreams were over before they began until the Chicago Bears gave him a call.

Gould then took the opportunity with the Bears, which was just a three-week contract and ran away with the job, spending 11 seasons with the Chicago Bears.

In 2016, he joined the New York Giants for one season before finding a new home in San Francisco, where he played six seasons, most recently in 2022.

Gould has converted on 86.5% of his field goals (447-517) and 97.4% of his extra points (620/636), according to ESPN.

In 2019, the Bears announced their 100 all-time greatest players and Gould came in at number 62. Gould is also Chicago’s all-time leader in career points with 1,207. He is also 10th all-time in scoring across the NFL notching 1,961 points in his 18-year career.

Gould said he will now join his “favorite team” and there is no contract needed — his family.