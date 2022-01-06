Former Penn State linebacker LaVar Arrington elected to College Football Hall of Fame

31 Oct 1998: Linebacker La Var Arrington #11 of the Penn State Nittany Lions in action during the game against the Illinois Illini at the Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. The Nittany Lions defeated the Illini 27-0.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former Penn State linebacker will be joining the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame’s 2022 class.

LaVar Arrington announced on his Two Pros and a Cup of Joe radio show and also confirmed it on Twitter.

Arrington played for two seasons at Penn State from 1997 to 1999 where he won numerous awards. He won the Bednarik Award (for best overall defensive player), the Butkus Award (for best linebacker), and the Lambert Award (also for best linebacker). He is well known for his “LaVar Leap” play in where he jumped over the Illinois offensive line to force a fourth down stop.

After his collegiate career he was drafted second by the Washington Redskins, the team name they went by before switching to the Washington Football Team. He made three pro bowls as a Redskin before leaving and signing a huge seven-year contract with the Giants where his career came to a halt after he ruptured his Achillies mid-season.

Arrington currently works as sports broadcaster and analyst. He joins other Penn State legends such as Jack Ham, John Cappelletti, Kerry Collins, and Joe Paterno in being elected into the College Football Hall of Fame.