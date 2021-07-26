Former PSU football player on administrative leave after alleged Arizona State recruiting violation

Adam Breneman made headlines this weekend as more news comes out about the alleged Arizona State Football recruiting violations.

The Cedar Cliff graduate is currently an assistant coach in the program. According to Yahoo Sports, he has been placed on administrative leave.

Sources: As the NCAA investigation into Arizona State’s football program expands, @YahooSports has learned that TE coach Adam Breneman has been placed on paid administrative leave. https://t.co/veBjVdkAlg — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 25, 2021

ASU Football is under investigation by the NCAA, as the program is suspected of hosting recruits during the pandemic. The NCAA has prohibited any in-person recruiting meetings since the beginning of the pandemic. The dead period ended on June 1, 2021 after being in place for 15 months.

According to the Yahoo report, Breneman was involved in planning and paying for multiple recruits to come to campus. The report says Breneman is one of 10 coaches and staffers mentioned in an anonymous tip detailing the alleged recruiting violations.

Breneman spent the past season as a graduate assistant in the program before being promoted to tight ends coach in January 2021.

He played college football for both Penn State and UMass. Coming out of Cedar Cliff, Breneman was ranked as the top tight end in the country. Multiple injuries forced Breneman to end his playing career before playing professionally.