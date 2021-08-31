Franklin expects big things from TEs

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Kickoff is just over a week away for the Nittany Lions season opener at Wisconsin.

One of the positions of intrigue this year is the tight end room. With Pat Freiermuth in the NFL, Penn State turns to a young group led by sophomore Brenton Strange.

Freiermuth nursed injuries last year and Strange got some playing time. He caught 17 passes for 164 yards and two scores. Head Coach James Franklin, it is safe to say we can expect more from him this fall.

“I think our tight end room, you can make the argument is one of the best rooms that we got from top to bottom,” said Franklin. “I would make the argument for one of the best tight end groups in the country. It’s the best tight end group that I’ve been around in 25 years of college football. It’s a good group and Brenton leads the way in terms of how he works and how he practices and how he trains.”

The Nittany Lions take on the Badgers on September 4 at noon.

