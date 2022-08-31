UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — James Franklin said it will be an on-going battle, but Monday ahead of the season opener Penn State’s head coach said freshman Drew Allar will be Sean Clifford’ backup at quarterback.

Allar, a five-star recruit from Ohio, is the highest graded quarterback recruited by James Franklin, per 247 Sports. He beat out redshirt freshman Christian Veilleux for the job. Veilleux threw three touchdowns in Penn State’s senior day win over Rutgers when many players, including Sean Clifford, were struck with flu-like symptoms.

Speaking Monday ahead of the Nittany Lions’ opener at Purdue, coach Franklin said Allar won this opportunity.

“When we take all of the information, coaches opinion you know based on their gut and experience, data from everything that we keep track of, we feel like Drew is is earned that opportunity in week one,” he said.

The 6-foot-5-inch Allar is one of several freshman who could be called on early this season. Running backs Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen, along with defensive linemen Dani Dennis-Sutton could be contributors as true freshman. Hear more about them in this week’s Nittany Nation Overtime Season Preview.