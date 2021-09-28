Franklin not pleased with team’s practices before Nova win

Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher (97) celebrates after sacking Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith in the second quarter during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – A 38-17 win didn’t quite feel like the blowout Penn State thought it would have against Villanova Wildcats on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions struggled to run the ball and Sean Clifford got hit seemingly more than he did against Auburn. James Franklin wanted to avoid explaining this victory to fans, but that is unfortunately exactly what he had to do.

“We talked about it all week long,” said Franklin on Saturday. “And I don’t know if we had the same edge today that we’ve had the previous three weeks. I thought Wednesday we did not have a good practice. so I think they’re getting patted on the back. I think the written articles and we’ll make sure that there’s no leftovers of that come Sunday.”

“We know that what the confidence we have in the room and on the team, so it’s all about getting better every single day and days like Wednesday can’t happen again,” said Sean Clifford. “We got to make sure that we are maximizing all the potential that we have ever since.

Despite the uneven performance against the Wildcats, Penn state still 4-0 this season.

The Indiana Hoosiers come to Beaver Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 PM.

