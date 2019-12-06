nittany_nation_logo_1555899_ver1.0_1492142622969-60044165.jpg

Franklin, Penn State agree to contract extension

by: Bill Shannon and Devin Jackson

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — It has been announced that Penn State’s Compensation Committee has unanimously approved coach James Franklin’s contract extension.

The deal is a six year extension through 2025. This per a release from Penn State.

Coach Franklin has been the head coach of Penn State since 2014. Franklin has a record of 55-21 during his time with the Nittany Lions.

Coach Franklin announces on Twitter that he is happy to continue coaching the Nittany Lions.

Penn State will await their bowl game announcement on Sunday. To read the full state from Penn State on the contract extension, click here.

