STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State held its annual Pro Day giving 13 players the chance to talk with representatives from over two dozen NFL teams ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Below are results from the drills, teams in attendance and full interviews with the players.
Ji’Ayir Brown
DB, 5-11.5, 203.4 lbs
Bench: 18 (from Scouting Combine)
Vertical: 35.5
Broad: 10-4
40-yard: 4.57
Pro: 4.22
3-Cone:
Sean Clifford
QB, 6-2, 218 lbs
Bench:
Vertical: 30.5
Broad: 9-8
40-yard: 4.57
Pro: 4.31
3-Cone: 6.87
PJ Mustipher
DL, 6-4*, 319 lbs
Bench: 19 (from Scouting Combine)
Vertical: 27.5 (from Scouting Combine)
Broad: 8-0 (from Scouting Combine)
40-yard: 5.41 (from Scouting Combine)
Pro: 5.03 (from Scouting Combine)
3-Cone: 8.01 (from Scouting Combine)
Jake Pinegar
K, 6-3, 192 lbs
*No recorded stats from Pro Day
Joey Porter Jr.
DB, 6-2.5, 198 lbs
Bench: 17 (from Scouting Combine)
Vertical: 37.5
Broad: 10-11
40-yard: 4.46 (from Scouting Combine)
Pro:
3-Cone:
Juice Scruggs
OL, 6-3, 305 lbs
Bench: 29 (from Scouting Combine)
Vertical: 32.0 (from Scouting Combine)
Broad: 8-6 (from Scouting Combine)
40-yard: 5.22 (from Scouting Combine)
Pro: 4.65
3-Cone: 7.75 (from Scouting Combine)
Chris Stoll
LS, 6-1.7, 255 lbs
Bench: 11
Vertical:
Broad:
40-yard: 4.88
Pro:
3-Cone:
Brenton Strange
TE, 6-4, 249 lbs
Bench: 23 (from Scouting Combine)
Vertical: 36.0 (from Scouting Combine)
Broad: 10-4 (from Scouting Combine)
40-yard: 4.70 (from Scouting Combine)
Pro: 4.46 (from Scouting Combine)
3-Cone: 7.25 (from Scouting Combine)
Jonathan Sutherland
DB, 5-11, 202 lbs
Bench: 25
Vertical: 37.5
Broad: 10-3
40-yard: 4.58
Pro: 4.13
3-Cone: 6.87
Nick Tarburton
DL, 6-3.1, 252 lbs
Bench: 25
Vertical: 29
Broad: 9-8
40-yard: 4.84
Pro: 4.39
3-Cone: 7.15
Mitchell Tinsley
WR, 6-0, 202 lbs
Bench: 14 (from Scouting Combine)
Vertical: 35.5 (from Scouting Combine)
Broad: 10-0 (from Scouting Combine)
40-yard: 4.52
Pro: 4.16
3-Cone: 6.62
Parker Washington
5-10, 202 lbs
Bench: 16 (from Scouting Combine)
Vertical:
Broad:
40-yard:
Pro:
3-Cone:
Barney Amor
Punter, 6-0.7, 194 lbs
*No recorded stats from Pro Day