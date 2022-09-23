Central Michigan (1-2) at 14. Penn State (3-0)

When: Saturday, September 24 at noon

Where: Beaver Stadium, State College PA

TV: ABC

Radio: See Penn State Radio Network

Three Things to Watch…

Can Penn State keep the train churning? Penn State is physically more talented, and should overpower the Chippewas, the only question is will they? Coming off an impressive 41-12 win over Auburn on the road, Penn State is riding high. With a MAC team in Central Michigan in town, the chance for a letdown feels very real. While a win doesn’t feel like it could ever be in doubt, whether Penn State can deliver a third-consecutive 40-point outing is up in the air.

Will a new freshman rise to the occasion? The early portions of the season have been defined by Penn State’s freshman, Drew Allar, Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen and Abdul Carter have all carved out roles on the team. Do we learn a new name Saturday? Like we saw against Ohio where true freshman Khalil Dinkins and Omari Evans scored touchdowns, a number of other freshman could have that opportunity again.

Staying healthy has never been more important. As Penn State wraps up non-conference play, the most challenging part of the Nittany Lions schedule awaits. After CMU, Penn State hosts Northwestern to wrap up September before a spooky October awaits. Penn State faces Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio State, all three teams could be undefeated when they matchup. Being healthy for the most challenging portion of their schedule is incredibly important, and to this point Penn State has avoided the injury bug.