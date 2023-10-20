7. Penn State at 3. Ohio State

When: Saturday, October 21 at 12:00 p.m.

Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbus

Watch: FOX

Radio: See Penn State Radio Network

Follow Along: Nittany Nation Twitter Feed

Betting Line: Ohio State -4.5

Three Things to Watch…

It’s best on best as Penn State’s top pass defense faces the talent Buckeye receiver. The Nittany Lions are allowing just 121 yards through the air per game, and have allowed just one touchdown. Not only are the Nittany Lions the best pass defense in the Big Ten. Its the best pass defense in the nation. But the Buckeyes are not UMass, Iowa, or Illinois. For his ups-and-downs, Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord has protected the ball, quietly been one of the Big Ten’s most efficient passers. He’s averaging 275.2 yards-per-game, and has thrown 11 touchdowns to 1 interceptions.

Penn State’s defensive line may hold the key to victory for the Nittany Lions. Penn State’s 4.5 sacks-per-game leads the nation, Adisa Isaac’s 5 sacks is best in the Big Ten. While Penn State’s pass defense benefits from an elite secondary, the pass rush has played a massive role. Teams have had to chose to game-plan against the pass rush, or protecting their quarterbacks. Teams haven’t had much success doing either. The Buckeyes haven’t protected quarterbacks that well and gave up three sacks to Purdue last week.

Drew Allar’s home coming is very much under a microscope. The Medina, OH native grew up going to Buckeyes games and was courted by Ohio State during the recruiting process. Saturday marks his first game back in his home state. James Franklin said early in the year that he didn’t want talk about the long list of “first time” milestones Allar was going to face this season, but admitted this week that this one is becoming a thing.

“This is my third interview today and everybody obviously is talking to him like that, so I am going to talk to him. We don’t we don’t really do things like that,” Franklin said. “But yeah, I want Drew to do the same thing he’s done all year long. I want him to prepare the same way. I want to practice the same way.”