Maryland (6-3) at 14. Penn State (6-2)

When: Saturday, November 12

Where: Beaver Stadium, University Park

TV: FOX

Radio: See Penn State Radio Network

Three things to watch…

Taulia Tagovailoa is easily the biggest wild card Saturday as the Maryland quarterback will try getting back to form after missing time with knee injury. Arguably the second best quarterback in the Big Ten, Tagovailoa returned from injury last week at Wisconsin and had his worst game of the season recording season lows in yards and completion percentage in a loss. Still, Tua’s younger brother is third in the conference in completion percentage, fourth in yards-per-game. Maryland’s offense averages 31.4 points-per-game and is quietly quite good.

Penn State’s patchworked offensive line is worth keeping one eye on until further notice. Nobody is confusing the Terrapins’ defensive line for Michigan’s, still, it’s a much better group than Indiana and as long as Penn State is without three starters you cannot be terribly comfortable. While coach James Franklin is hopeful to get Caedan Wallace back Saturday, he listed potential first round pick Olu Fashanu as week-to-week, and starting guard Landon Tengwall as out for the season.

Maryland badly wants to make Penn State a rival. In 2014 the team refused handshakes at beat Penn State 20-19. In 2020, Maryland upset Penn State in Happy Valley, again. While the Terps are 3-37-1 against Penn State, it would be dangerous to dismiss them. Penn State is still playing for a NY6 bowl game, and even the Rose Bowl if both Ohio State and Michigan get into the College Football Playoffs. Searching for that cruise control button is a dangerous game with an eager and motivated team in town.