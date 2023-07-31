DENVER (WTAJ) — Former Penn State Nittany Lion KJ Hamler is stepping away from football after he said doctors diagnosed him with a heart condition.

In a statement posted to his social media accounts, Hamler said doctors diagnosed him with pericarditis. The Mayo Clinic describes the condition as swelling and irritation of the tissues around the heart.

Hamler said the condition was discovered after he felt chest pains during workouts. The condition is treatable and Hamler said he intends to play football again.

The Broncos drafted him 46th overall in 2020, but on the field, Hamler has struggled to live up to his second round draft status as his career has been plagued by injuries. Hamler has played in just 23 of 49 games, making six starts. He struggled with hamstring issues during his rookie campaign and missed most of the 2021 season. He came back last season only to suffer another hamstring injury. In March he underwent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle and ruled out 4-6 months.

In three seasons, Hamler has caught just 42 passes for 620 yards and his only three touchdowns came during his rookie season.

In college, Hamler was a splash play receiver for the Nittany Lions catching 98 career passes, for 1658 yards and 13 touchdowns in two seasons. He averaged 16.9 yards-per-reception.

The Broncos released Hamler Monday with a “non-football injury” designation. Several reports suggest the team would be interested in bringing him back once he finishes treatment.